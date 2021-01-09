MDH Reports 43 More COVID-19 Deaths, 2,489 New Cases

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 43 additional deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,489 new positive cases Saturday.

The cumulative statewide totals are now up to 5,663 and 434,413 respectively.

Locally, there were three more deaths and 134 cases reported. Stearns County reported two deaths and 60 cases, Sherburne County reported one death and 50 cases, and Benton County reported 24 new cases.

Health officials say a total of 22,699 cases have required hospitalization, with 4,762 needing intensive care.

So far over 5.8 million tests have been completed in Minnesota.