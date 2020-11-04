MDH Reports 3,844 New Cases of COVID-19, 31 More Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 31 more deaths due to complications of COVID-19 and 3,844 new positive cases Wednesday.

Statewide the cumulative totals are now 2,530 and 160,923 respectively.

Sherburne County reported two more fatalities and 87 new cases. Stearns County reported one additional death and 193 new cases. Benton County reported one death and 63 new cases.

Health officials say over 2,949,000 tests have been completed in Minnesota.