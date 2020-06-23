MDH Reporting 9 More COVID-19 Related Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The state of Minnesota has had nine new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll up to 1,393 since the pandemic began.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there have been 245 new positive cases as well, bringing that total to 33,469. Stearns and Benton counties each have two new cases with one new case in Sherburne County.

The number of people in the hospital today is at 339, and the number in the ICU is down to 158.