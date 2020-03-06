MDH Confirms Minnesota’s 1st Presumptive Case of Coronavirus

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed Minnesota's first presumptive case of novel coronavirus Friday.

The case is an older adult who lives in Ramsey County and recently traveled on a cruise ship with a known COVID-19 case. The patient began showing symptoms on February 25th and sought health care Thursday.

The patient is currently in quarantine at home and is recovering.

Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm says the appearance of the virus in Minnesota has been expected.

State and local public health officials are working hard to slow the spread of this virus and protect Minnesotans but based on how the outbreak developed elsewhere we need to be prepared for some level of community spread.

MDH's Director of Infectious Diseases Kris Ehresmann says they is working with Ramsey County Public Health and health care partners to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with the infected person.

The most important thing Minnesotans can do right now is to help protect themselves, their families and their communities is to take those tried and true, everyday steps to prevent respiratory illnesses.

Since the outbreak started in China in December 2019, more than 100,000 cases and 3,400 deaths have been reported in more than 80 countries. That total includes 233 U.S. cases and 14 deaths.

