MDH Confirms COVID Related Death Involving School-Aged Kid

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says a kid under the age of 10 has died from complications related to COVID-19. The child was from southwestern Minnesota.

Health officials says COVID related deaths in children are rare, but can occur. Since the start of the pandemic, three kids in Minnesota under 18-years-old have died from COVID-19.

Governor Tim Walz says the news of the child's death is heartbreaking.

My thoughts are with the Minnesota family grieving the loss of their beloved child. There is no grief more profound than the loss of family.

Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Heather Mueller says she is devastated to hear about the loss of a students life from COVID-19.

My heart is with the family, fellow students, and school staff who will forever be missing a child, a classmate, and an important member of their school community. This sadly reinforces that the pandemic is not over and the precautions that we are taking are not just for our own safety, but for all Minnesotans – including our youngest students who are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

MDH says because kids under 16-years-old are not eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, this serves as a good reminder to keep kids safe by making sure those around them are vaccinated, wear a mask, socially distance, wash your hands and stay home when you're sick.

State health officials says because this is a death in a school-aged student, it will be added in Thursday's school data update.