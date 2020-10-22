MDH Adding Five More Free COVID-19 Testing Sites Next Week

ST. PAUL -- With the state's COVID-19 case numbers and community spread on the rise, the Minnesota Department of Health is continuing their statewide testing push for a sixth week.

No-cost, no-barrier nasal swab testing sites will be set up in Little Falls, Madison, Red Wing, Tyler, and Waconia starting on Tuesday, October 27th.

Anyone who wants to get a test can do so even if they do not have symptoms. No insurance is required, but online pre-registration is recommended.

Health officials say the events are helpful for collecting data in parts of the state where large-scale testing may not have yet been available.

Previous testing events have been offered in various cities across the state including Alexandria, Monticello, Pine City, St. Cloud, St. Joseph, and Willmar.

Testing Locations:

Little Falls:

Bethel Lutheran Church on October 27th, 28th, and 29th from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Madison:

Armory on Thursday, October 29th from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Red Wing:

Colvill Courtyard Building (Colvill Park) on October 27th, 28th, and 29th from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Tyler:

The Rock Christian Youth Center on Tuesday, October 27th from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Waconia:

Lake Waconia Event Center on October 27th, 28th, and 29th from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.