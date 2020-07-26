MDH: 871 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 and 3 Additional Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 871 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths from Saturday.

The statewide totals are now 51,153 and 1,574 respectively.

Locally, Sherburne County saw the biggest increase, up 66 new cases. Stearns County added nine and Benton County added four.

Currently, there are 273 people hospitalized with 115 in the ICU. Health officials say Over 44,400 people have now recovered from the virus.

Overall, nearly 958,000 tests have been run in Minnesota.