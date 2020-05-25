MDH: 745 New Cases of COVID-19, 12 Additional Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 745 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 more deaths Sunday.

The total number of confirmed cases is now up to 21,315 and the death toll is now 881. The MDH says 717 of the fatalities have been residents of long-term care facilities.

Currently, there are 605 people in the hospital, up 52 from the day before. The ICU number is up 41 from the day before for a total of 248.

The MDH says an additional 701 people have recovered bringing that total up to 14,816.

Stearns County is up to 1,950 cases and 12 deaths. Sherburne County added six more cases and one death for totals of 214 and two. Benton County has 167 confirmed cases and two deaths.