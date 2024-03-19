Maynard Schwartz, 78, Milaca

September 3, 1945 - March 14, 2024

Maynard Raymond Schwartz, of Milaca, MN passed away peacefully on March 14th, 2024, at the age of 78. Maynard was born September 3rd, 1945 in Bertha, MN to Walter and Wilhelmina “Minnie” (Poser) Schwartz. After serving in the US Army, he married Kathleen LaFore on December 22nd, 1973 in Foley, MN.

Maynard enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout Minnesota. He will always be remembered for his delicious smoked fish.

He is survived by his sister Marlys; children Lisa; Gordy (Jill); Wesley; Raymond (Carmen); Krystle; and 7 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his spouse, Kathleen; parents, Walter and Wilhelmina; brothers, Ronald and Donald; sisters, June and Shirley.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.