Mason Dixon Line Virtual Show Tonight For Local Food Shelf

LIVE VIRTUAL CONCERT ON FACEBOOK FOR LOCAL FOOD SHELVES

The Mason Dixon Line Band of St. Cloud will be performing an hour long virtual concert this evening, Tuesday May 5th, LIVE from Pioneer Place on 5th in downtown St. Cloud, all to raise funds for our local food shelves served by Catholic Charities.

The LIVE performance will be this evening from 7-9 pm, and anyone who wants to listen to some great country hits from the 70's, 80's and 90's is going to love this show. This four piece band has big harmony vocals, great musicians, and will make you want to have a social distancing party with all your friends.

This is a great way for us to all pull together. 100% of the proceeds raised from tonight's performance will be going to Catholic Charities, specifically for the local food shelves which are in dire need of necessities at this time.

If you would like to attend the event, please click HERE now to link to this evenings Facebook page, and don't forget to make a contribution if you can.

Link to Live stream: https://youtu.be/iRHRXU9LLJ8

Link to DONATE: ccstcloud.org/donate