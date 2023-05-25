Mary Schwegel, 82, Little Falls

February 18, 1941 - May 21, 2023

Mary Lee Schwegel, 82-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 21 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 27 at 11:00 A.M. at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake, MN with Father Tom Knoblach officiating.

A visitation will be held on Friday, May 26 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at the church in Mayhew Lake. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

Mary Lee Schafer was born on February 18, 1941 in a farmhouse in St. Joseph, Minnesota to the late Alvin and Geneva (Court) Schafer. She grew up on her family’s farm in Sauk Rapids, MN. Most of her career was spent waitressing. She loved to socialize with people and to serve them. Mary loved to travel by going on cruises, flying places and going to the casino. She also enjoyed going to concerts, dancing, parades with the car club, auctions, and collecting cookie jars. Mary’s greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her unbridle zest for life will be greatly missed.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Peggy (Terry Campbell) Collier, Curtis (Lynn) Schwegel, Tammy (David) Peck, Chad (Tonya) Schwegel; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Richard (Mary) Schafer and Debbie Bauer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Geneva (Court) Schafer; sibling, Darlene (Jim) Sanden; life partner, Leonard Kropuenske, and ex-husband, Delbert Schwegel.