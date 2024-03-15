Mary Lou Yatckoske, 81, Pierz

June 2, 1942 - March 12, 2024

Mary Lou Yatckoske, 81 year old resident of Pierz, MN, died Tuesday, March 12 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 22 at 11:00 A.M. at First United Church in Little Falls with Rev. Tony Romaine officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the church. The burial will be held in Lone Pine Cemetery in Morrill, MN.

Mary Lou Tuller was born on June 2, 1942 in Little Falls, MN to the late Clarence and Regina (Como) Tuller. She was united in marriage to Orvin Yatckoske on February 13, 1960 in Little Falls, MN. The couple made their home in Blaine, MN for over 40 years. Over the years Mary Lou worked a variety of jobs, from waitressing, church secretary, Minnesota Fabrics, and was a Walmart Associate. Mary Lou enjoyed her Red Corvette, collecting Red Wing pottery, antiquing, gardening, painting, sewing, traveling to forty of the fifty states and spending time with her grandkids. She had a love of helping others and devoting her time to Habitat Humanity, Heartland Symphony and her First United Church family.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Rhonda (Mike), Tom (Jackie), Steve (Alice), grandchildren, Emily (Aaron), Carri (Tony), Kurt (Cara), Katie (Mike), Justin (Stacy), Jamie (Luke) and Amanda; great-grandchildren, Tyler (Haley), Syera (Jack), Elijah (Dani), Atreyu, Ayden, Colten, Ella, Liam, Emmit, Madie, Ben, Paxton and Nolan and great-great grandson, Mason.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Orvin and great-granddaughter, Lilith.