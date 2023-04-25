Mary Kokett, 89, Rural Little Falls

October 15, 1933 - April 23, 2023

Mary Kokett, 89 year old resident of Rural Little Falls, died Sunday, April 23 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 28 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski, MN with Father Jimmy Joseph and Father David Maciej officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 27 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday, April 28. All visitation times will be held at the church in Sobieski, MN.

Mary Margaret Rudolph was born on October 15, 1933 in Little Falls, MN to the late Thomas and Emma (Koziol) Rudolph. She attended St. Francis High School in Little Falls and graduated with the Class of 1951. Mary was united in marriage to Ben Kokett on June 12, 1951 at St. Stanislaus Kotska Catholic Church in Bowlus, MN. The couple farmed in Swan River Township for 35 years. Mary worked side by side with her husband on the family farm. She was a stay-at-home mom raising the couple’s ten children. Mary was also a home health aide for 19 years retiring in 2007. She was a 4-H leader of the Snappy Elmdalers club for many years. Mary and Ben were members of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski. She was active with the Daughters of Isabella, Religious Education, Rosary Sodality and the Polish Club. She was a devoted Christian who led by God’s example and prayed the rosary both day and night. There was never a day in which she wasn’t grateful to God. Mary enjoyed bird watching, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her pets throughout the years. Gardening was a love of Mary’s. She loved making large meals to make sure her kids and grandkids were well fed. Mary will be remembered for her grateful heart and appreciation of others!

She will be forever loved and cherished by her children, Mary Ann (Dave), Patti, Ben Jr. (Andrea), John (Lori), Jim (Jackie), Bob (Gail), Tony (Jenny), Anna, Kathy (Matt) and Betsy (Thom); brother, Thomas; 24 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and her cat, Molly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Emma Rudolph; husband, Ben Kokett, Sr. on December 3, 2013; son-in-law, Gary Lenarz; grandson, Alexander “Alex” Kokett; siblings, Gunda, Frank, Victor, Roman, Justine, Ursula and Kathryn.