Mary Ann (Stodolka) Surma, 98, Little Falls

November 3, 1924 - March 6, 2023

Mary Ann Surma, 98-year-old resident of Little Falls, died March 6, 2023 at her winter home in Sun City, AZ. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, July 3 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A gathering of friends and family will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Monday, July 3 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

Mary Ann (Stodolka) Surma was born November 3, 1924 in Royalton, Morrison County, to the late Edward L. and Elizabeth (Baron) Stodolka. She grew up in Royalton and graduated Valedictorian of her Royalton High School class of 1942. Following high school, she attended Business School in Minneapolis. She was then employed as an Office Manager at the Farmers Home Administration Office in Brainerd, MN. Mary Ann had taken flying lessons earning her pilots license at a young age. While in Brainerd she joined the Brainerd Civil Air Patrol Squadron. Mary Ann and Del Surma were united in marriage on November 29, 1947 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. They then made Little Falls their home town. They were members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Mary Ann was a member of many organizations including: Christian Mothers, St. Gabriel’s Hospital Advocates, many Bridge Clubs, and the women’s golf league, to name a few. She loved working crossword puzzles and playing solitaire. Together Mary Ann and Del spent many winters in Sun City, AZ and many summers at the lake cabin on lake Alexander. They enjoyed golfing and going to casinos with their many friends and family members.

Mary Ann is survived by sons and daughters: Gary (Toni) Surma of Williamsburg, VA, Bette (Kent) Duckworth of Polson, MT, Jack (Mary) Surma of Little Falls, Teri (Peter) Brenny of Staples, MN, Jeff (Debbie) Surma of Richland, WA, Dan (Bridget) Surma of Cushing, MN and Lynn (Randy) Tabatt of Little Falls, MN; 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Delmer Surma in 2009; daughter, Ann Surma in 1969, parents, Edward and Elizabeth Stodolka and sister LaVerne (Stodolka) Cruzen.