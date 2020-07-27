June 8, 1941 - July 26, 2020

Marjorie Ann Kujawa, 79, of Buckman, passed away peacefully with her family by her side early morning on July 26, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, with a visitation starting that day at the church at 9:30 AM. A private family burial will be held the day of the Mass.

The family requests, that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. www.info-komen.org or donation envelopes will be available at the visitation and Mass or mailed to Emblom Brenny Funeral Service, in Marjorie's honor and they will be forwarded to the family and or organization. Or they can be mailed directly to:

Susan G. Komen

Dept. 41831

P.O. Box 650309

Dallas, TX 75265

Marjorie (Faust) Kujawa was born on June 8, 1941, the daughter of Edmund and Olivia (Welle) Faust of Pierz. She attended grade school and high school in Pierz. After graduation Marjorie lived and worked in St. Paul for a short time, then moved back to central Minnesota and started working for Crestliner Boat Works in Little Falls. On, September 30, 1963 at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Marjorie married Dennis Kujawa. Their union was blessed with two children, Robin and Julie. Marjorie worked at the boat factory until their second child was born, then she worked for her and Dennis’ business, Farmer’s Supply, taking care of the bookkeeping. Marjorie and Dennis spent as much time as possible with family and friends who meant everything to Marjorie. She cherished every moment with her family, especially after becoming a grandma, giving extra care and snuggles to her grandchildren. When she was not busy taking care of family or spending time with them, Marjorie loved being outdoors. Whether she was on a nature walk or sitting outside with a good book, Marjorie enjoyed nature and all its beauty. Once they retired, the couple would spend their winters in Arizona, enjoying the warm weather and sunshine. Marjorie was selfless. Her generous and caring soul will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters; Robin (Bob) Orchard of Ham Lake, Julie (John) Skochenski of Lino Lakes; grandchildren, John and Tori Orchard, Kami (Bennett) Blanton and Brock Skochenski. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; sister, Annette Moran.