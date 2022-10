September 24, 1937 — October 16, 2022

Marie C. Cronquist, 85-year-old resident of Hillman/Pierz area died on Sunday, October 16 at the Harmony House in Pierz.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 22 at 11:00 A.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hillman. A visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 22 at the church.

The burial will be held in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery near Hillman.