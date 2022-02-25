Marie Anabel Altrichter, 93, Little Falls

December 21, 1928 - February 24, 2022

Marie Altrichter, 93 year old resident of Little Falls died Thursday, February 24 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 5 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Mark Botzet officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Friday, March 4 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service and from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at the Church. The Christian Mothers and Daughters of Isabella will pray the rosary at 4:30 P.M. on Friday evening at the funeral home.