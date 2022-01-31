Margaret “Muggs” Marie Buersken, 68, Little Falls

August 27, 1953 - January 30, 2022

Margaret "Muggs" Marie Buersken, 68-year-old resident of Little Falls, passed away from cancer on Sunday, January 30 at Lakewood Health System in Staples, MN. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 12 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A time of gathering will be from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Friday, February 11 and from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday, February 12 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

Margaret was born on August 27, 1953 in St. Cloud, MN to Veronica (Theis) and Donald Kaeter. She grew up in St. Cloud and graduated from Sauk Rapids High School with the Class of 1971. She was united in marriage to Richard Buersken on July 26, 1975. The couple had three sons, Eric, Robert and Matthew. The couple later divorced. She moved to Little Falls in 1977 and made it her home until her death. Margaret retired from her long-held housekeeping position in Camp Ripley on August 27, 2019. She enjoyed sewing, country music, gardening in her flower bed, camping, and especially trips to the casino. She was an excellent cook who whipped up wonderful holiday meals and made her sons their favorite cookies at Christmas.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Eric (Jodi) Buersken of Brainerd, Robert (Nicole) Buersken of Randall and Matthew Buersken of Crosslake; grandchildren, Nickolas and Ashlee Buersken; siblings, Janet (Tom) Prom of Monticello, Sharon (Ray) Gohmann of St. Cloud, Mary (Myron) Vait of Clearwater, Marvin of South Haven and Mike of Wahiawa, HI and brother-in-law Howie Vait of Stanley, WI.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Veronica and Donald Kaeter, and two sisters, Yvette Kaeter and Betty Vait.