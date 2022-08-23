Margaret “Margie” Anna O’Neil, 55, Waite Park, formerly of Pierz

December 13, 1966 - August 20, 2022

Margaret "Margie" Anna O'Neil, 55-year-old resident of Waite Park, MN, formerly of Pierz, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on Saturday, August 20th at her home. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Friday, August 26th at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz. Memorial Service Prayers will be at 7:00 P.M. with Deacon Craig Korver officiating. Internment will follow immediately at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Pierz.

Margie was born the sixth of ten children on December 13, 1966 in St. Cloud to Joe and Pat (Goodridge) O'Neil. At only a few months old, she moved with her family from Rice to the farm located northeast of Pierz in Buh Township. She attended St. Joseph's Catholic School and Pierz Healy High School where she graduated in 1985. After high school, she attended St. Cloud AVTI where she received her Credit and Finance degree. She then went on to work at Woolworths, Fingerhut, and most recently Stearns Bank where she was for 25 years until her retirement on July 8th of this year. She was so excited to be retired and have the time to pursue her passion for photography. You did not get many pictures of Margie because she was always the one behind the camera. One item on Margie's bucket list was to go on an African Safari; she would not have used a gun, but would have shot something with her camera. She collected teddy bears and dolphins and also liked to cook and bake. We all loved the new dishes that Margie would bring to share at family gatherings. Requested often though, were her Baked Cream Cheese Appetizer, Strawberry Salad, and her Pumpkin Cheesecakes. Margie was very family-oriented and loved reminiscing about growing up on the farm. She never missed any family gathering or event. She loved her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Her fun-loving, quiet, and kind demeanor led her to be a very special aunt to them all. She had special names for them and they affectionately called her "Marshmallow." She prided herself in attending every single one of her nieces' and nephews' graduation ceremonies to date.

Margie is loved and will be dearly missed by her mom, Pat O'Neil of Pierz; siblings, Joe & Tammi O'Neil of Pierz, Tom & Brenda O'Neil of Royalton, Mary & Dan Henry of Sauk Rapids, Julie & Rick Heying of Royalton, Theresa & Greg Wiggers of Little Falls, John & Stacy O'Neil of St. Cloud, Tim & Wendy O'Neil of Pierz , Colleen & Dean Isder of Bowlus, and Patti & Todd Block of Pierz; 20 nieces and nephews, including her Godchild Sara Luberts of Pierz; 13 great-nieces and nephews, and many cousins.

Meeting Margie at Heaven's gates were her dad, her maternal and paternal grandparents, and her Godparents Bill and Hildegarde O'Neil.