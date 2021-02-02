Margaret Anne Howes, 70, Little Falls

June 23, 1950 - January 31, 2021

Margaret Anne Howes, age 70 of Little Falls passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at St. Mary's Church in Little Falls. Fr. Mark Botzet will officiate, and burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Pipestone. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the church on Wednesday. Please remember to social distance and wear a mask if attending the visitation and services per the department of health.

Margaret was born on June 23, 1950 to Glenn and Constance (Doyle) Howes in Minneapolis. She graduated from St Francis High School. Margaret worked as a housekeeper for St. Ottos Care Center in Little Falls for many years. She enjoyed collecting dolls and spending time with her friends. Margaret was a people person; she loved to talk and get to know others. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Margaret is survived by her brothers, Steve Howes and Ron Howes; sisters, Joan Dann and Barbara Storley; many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents.