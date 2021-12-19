FATHER OF FOUR DIES FROM INJURIES AT VIKINGS GAME IN NOVEMBER

A Minnesota man from Maple Lake, Josh Engle, who was a husband and father of four, as well as a big football fan, has passed away just weeks after a terrible fall at US Bank Stadium during the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers game on November 21, 2021.

Josh's wife was by his side when he died on December 14th.

THE FALL

According to the GO FUND ME page, Josh and his friends were going to the concession stands early in the game, when Josh fell down a flight of stairs and hit the glass barrier at the bottom. The fall was about 20 to 30 feet, according to information from CaringBridge.

SUSTAINED INJURIES

Josh was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center and underwent emergency surgery, and was in the ICU for 3 weeks. After an MRI scan, they discovered that the damage was much more traumatic than they originally thought. Josh suffered a fractured skull and had multiple brain bleeds. He also ended up with a blood clot that he wasn't able to recover from.

Josh was surrounded by family and friends in ICU as they said their farewell to Josh on December 14th.

GO FUND ME PAGE

Josh has a wife named Amber and four children. A GO FUND ME page has been created to help his family through this difficult time with the financial burdens of medical expenses, cremation, and other related financial difficulties.

THE GIFT OF BECOMING AN ORGAN DONOR

As sad and sudden as this all seems, not all has been lost. Josh had chosen to become an organ donor and could be saving others' lives already, as the hospital has begun pre-screening candidates that could become the recipients of those organs. Those people may not have had a chance to live, had Josh not been willing to donate his organs at the time of his death.

