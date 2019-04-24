Man Pleads Guilty in Massive Minnesota Methamphetamine Bust

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A north Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty in connection

with what federal authorities believe to be the largest single methamphetamine

bust in Minnesota history.

Federal prosecutors say 34-year-old Fernando Ramos-Meza pleaded guilty

Wednesday to conspiring to distribute about 191 pounds of meth. Ramos-Meza and three other suspects were indicted in November.

U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald says officers with the Canon River Drug Task

Force found the drugs along with a sawed-off pump shotgun during a search in

September.

MacDonald says the quantities of meth coming into Minnesota continue to rise

and the ``destruction that comes with it cannot be understated.''