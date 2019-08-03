Man Drowns in Maple Grove Lake After Police Pursuit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a man drowned in a Maple Grove lake after ditching his car and entering the water to try to flee police.

The man's body was found in Cedar Island Lake around 5 a.m. Friday.

His name has not been released.

Authorities say officers from the Corcoran and Rogers were working to track down a car involved in suspicious activity. The suspect vehicle sped down Interstate 94, striking a police cruiser.

The high-speed chase passed through Rogers and Maple Grove until police lost sight of the car. An officer found the unoccupied vehicle, and during a search of the area, police heard two calls for help coming from the lake.

Authorities say his body was found near the area where officers heard the cries for help.

