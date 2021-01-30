Man Dies After Encounter with St. Louis County Deputies

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after a carjacking suspect was killed in an encounter with a St. Louis County Sheriff's deputy.

Authorities say a woman and her 16-year-old son were carjacked at gunpoint Friday outside a grocery store in Pike Lake, near Duluth. They escaped uninjured and the suspect went into a wooded area on foot.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies tracked him, and at least one deputy "used deadly force." Undersheriff Dave Phillips says the suspect had a gun and it's not clear whether he killed himself or was shot by deputies.

