Man Accused of Threatening Police Arrested on Weapons Charge

ST. PAUL (AP) -- A Minnesota man who allegedly bragged about planning to kill a police officer at a pro-Trump rally in St. Paul is accused of trying to sell an undercover agent a sawed-off shotgun.

A federal complaint states that 22-year-old Dayton Sauke, of Owatonna, had been offering to sell illegal firearms on Snapchat for months and he posted about plans to kill a law enforcement officer at the Trump event last weekend.

Sauke allegedly told agents he sold 120 firearms last year and showed them pictures of other guns on his cellphone.

Court documents show that Sauke posted on Snapchat that even if he only killed one police officer, that's more than any "antifa cop lovers have ever killed."