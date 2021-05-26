Making A Splash! Stearns History Museum Fountain Is Back On

ST. CLOUD -- You can enjoy lunch next to the water fountain in front of the Stearns History Museum in St. Cloud again this summer.

The Weyrens Fountain was installed at the same time the museum was built back in the 1980s. Last year the fountain developed some cracks and had started to leak, so it wasn't turned on.

We had the pumps rebuilt, we had a new lining put in the bottom of the fountain to hold the water, and then we put it all back together and got it up and running.

Executive Director Carrie Essig says volunteers helped raise the $13,000 necessary to make the repairs.

She says you can now stop and enjoy the water seven days a week.

It even runs on the days of the week the museum is not open to the public. So, folks can come up, they can have a picnic at a table, or sit on the grass next to it, and listen to the fountain as they enjoy the scenery.

Essig says the Weyrens Fountain will operate through about Labor Day weekend. It is on from about 5:00 a.m. until about 9:00 p.m. daily and is set on a timer.

