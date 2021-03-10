Lynx Star Maya Moore Says She’s Not Ready to Return to WNBA

NEW YORK (AP) _ Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore says she is not ready to return to the WNBA.

Moore was recently wed to the man she helped free from a wrongful imprisonment. Moore said on ABC's `Good Morning America' that she remains focused on her marriage to Jonathan Irons and criminal justice reform.

Moore has not played for the Lynx since the 2018 season.

Ironswas sentenced as a teenager to 50 years in prison for a 1997 home invasion in Missouri.

Last year, a judge ruled that Irons' defense provided enough evidence to prove his wrongful conviction and he was released.