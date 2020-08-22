Lynx Roll Past Phoenix for Third Straight Win

The Minnesota Lynx topped the Phoenix Mercury on Friday night to earn their third straight win. Both teams were without their starting centers as Phoenix's Brittney Griner sat out for personal reasons and Minnesota's Sylvia Fowles missed another game due to a calf injury.

The Lynx outscored the Mercury in every quarter but one. Phoenix got on the board first with a three-point shot to start the first quarter, but three would be their biggest lead of the night. Minnesota had the advantage after one with a score of 26-24. The Lynx had a big second quarter, expanding their lead to 51-42 at the half.

Minnesota led by as many as 13 in the third quarter and finished the period still ahead 69-58. The final quarter was as exciting as the rest of the game. Phoenix fought their way back and closed the gap to four points. The Lynx held on though and won it 90-80.

Bria Hartley led all scorers, netting 24 points for the Mercury. Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with another impressive performance, scoring 20 points and earning six assists, five rebounds, four steals, and two blocks. Crystal Dangerfield and Damiris Dantas both added 19 points to Minnesota's total.

The Lynx improve to 9-3 and will close out the week against the 2-11 Atlanta Dream on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.