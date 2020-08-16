Lynx Earn Season Sweep of Liberty

The Minnesota Lynx topped the New York Liberty for the second time to earn a season-sweep on Saturday night.

Despite starting center Sylvia Fowles sitting on the bench again with a calf injury, the Lynx were able to beat the floundering Liberty behind solid team play. Minnesota outscored New York in all four quarters to easily win it by a margin of 30 points, 94-64.

Napheesa Collier led the way for Minnesota with 26 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists. Crystal Dangerfield netted 22 points for the Lynx and Damiris Dantas added 10.

The Lynx improve to 7-3 and will take on the 3-7 Dallas Wings on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.