AUTUMN GARDENING EXPO - SEASON OF CHANGE

You are invited to register now to join the Sherburne County Master Gardeners for a great day of garden information, which will be held on Saturday, October 1st from 8:15 am to 2:15 pm at The Oliver Kelley Farm, located at 15788 Kelley Farm Road NW, in Elk River. Minnesota 55330.

Get our free mobile app

SESSIONS

There will be four sessions you can attend throughout the day that include the following topics of interest:

Buds to Buds: Tips for photographing your garden - By Dennis Zerwas, Jr.

Beyond The Tulip - By Kate Ryan

Planting A Witches Garden - By Sarah Lindblom

Getting Kids Interested in Gardening - By Joseph Storlien

Amazing Fall Container Garden Ideas - By Stephanie Thomsen

Preserving Fall's Bounty - Making Salsa - By Kim Kjellberg

Growing Great Garlic In Central Minnesota - By Jerry Ford

Save That Seed! Plan now to save seed in next year's garden - By Bruce Galer, PG

Tasty Fall Soups and Breads - By Allison and Andrew Gelbmann

Hydroponics For Year Round Salad Greens - By Larry Cipolla

Backyard Composting - The Very Easy Way - By Larry Cipolla

Photo by Wesual Click on Unsplash Photo by Wesual Click on Unsplash loading...

GET REGISTERED TODAY

The cost of this event is only $25 if you pre-register by September 20th. Otherwise, the cost of the event is $35 the day of the event. Your price of the event includes morning coffee, snacks, and take-home educational materials. NOTE: Payments CANNOT be by credit card the day of the event, so make sure you bring cash with you if you are not pre-registering.

OPTIONAL LUNCH AVAILABLE

If you would like to eat lunch on-site, there will be an option available for $10 that will include:

Your choice of ham or turkey sandwich

A cup of salad

Chips

Cookie

Water or Coffee

REGISTRATION

If you would like to get registered today, please feel free to click HERE now.

Bits O Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies

8 Field Trips All Central Minnesota Kids Went On