Louise (Oberlander) Poliseno, 95, Little Falls

June 25, 1927 - July 14, 2022

Louise (Oberlander) Poliseno, 95-year-old resident of Little Falls, passed away July 14 at Highland Sr. Living in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, July 20 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 11:00 AM also at the church. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Little Falls.

Louise Oberlander was born on June 25, 1927 to Ben and Donna (Scallon) Oberlander in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Louise grew up in Sioux Falls. She graduated from Augustana College with a degree in Social Work. After graduation she moved to Minneapolis. Louise married John Poliseno on June 16, 1956. She moved to Little Falls in 1957 where she resided until her passing. Louise was a Social Worker for Catholic Welfare, Secretary and Office Supervisor for the U of M, and worked for many years at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls. She enjoyed playing cards, especially bridge, cribbage and solitaire, working puzzles and playing board games with her family. Louise also enjoyed traveling, sewing, baking, playing piano and spending time with family and friends.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staffs at Highland Senior Living and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care provided to their mom during her final days.

Louise is survived by her children, David (Beth) of Mendota Heights, Tom (Tammy) of Charleston, SC, Mark of New Richmond, WI, and Maryanne of Minneapolis; 4 grandchildren, Heather, Jennifer, Samantha and Lauren and 1 great-granddaughter, Lily.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Donna Oberlander; husband, John on April 6, 2013; and siblings, Jean and Richard.