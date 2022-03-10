LouAnn Ebnet, 70, Little Falls

January 30, 1952 - March 8, 2022

LouAnn "Nana" Ebnet, 70, of Little Falls, passed away unexpectedly on March 8, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital due to complications from a heart attack. Visitation will be from 2:00 - 5:00 pm Sunday, March 13 at the Emblom Brenny Funeral Home of Little Falls. Memorial Mass will be 11:00 am Monday, March 14 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with visitation one hour before at the church. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery.

LouAnn Frances was born on January 30, 1952 to Vernon and Julia (Ripplinger) Shabel in Little Falls, Minnesota. She graduated with the class of 1970 from Holdingford High School and attended college at St. Cloud Technical College. On July 22, 1972 she married Dale Ebnet and together they raised their 4 children.

She began her career working at Hennepin Paper Mill in bookkeeping, ran a home daycare while her children were young, and retired from Ferche Millwork after 33 years working in the Human Resources Department.

Nana enjoyed reading books in her sunroom, watching the hummingbirds eat from her feeders, quilting, and shopping. She was always up for a traveling adventure and looked forward to going to the cabin every July to relax with her family and "Joy". LouAnn loved her family with all her heart. She loved attending her grandchildren's events and her spirit would always light up when they stopped by. Nana was best known for her homemade corn and pickles, her curiosity in the teenager "tea", her ability to listen for hours on end without judgment, and her unconditional love.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Dale; children, Scott (Jeni) Ebnet and his children, Kallie and Sean; Amy (Isaac) Krueger, and her children, Aubrey and Hannah; Lori (Darrin) Longtin and their children, Christopher and Collin; and Sarah (Ellington) Thomas, and their children, Braeden and Amara; brother, Duane (Diann) Shabel, with other dear relatives and friends.

LouAnn was preceded in death by her parents and step-dad, Sidney Loehlein.