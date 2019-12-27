Lorraine Mary Athman, 88, Pierz

August 13, 1931 - December 26, 2019

Lorraine Mary Athman, age 88, passed away on December 26, 2019 in Pierz, Minnesota

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz. A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2pm to 6pm and from 9:00-10:15 am on Monday, December 30 all visitation times will be held at Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz.

Lorraine was born August 13, 1931 to Catherine (Czech) and Leonard Otremba in Buckman, Minnesota. She grew up in this same area on the family farm and attended Dixville Country School. It was at a local dance where she met her great love Edward Athman. They were united in marriage on September 29, 1952 at St. Michael’s Church in Buckman. In 1955 Lorraine and Ed purchased the Athman family farm located south of Lastrup. Together they farmed for 31 years. Lorraine and Ed moved to Pierz in 1986 where they enjoyed small town life and meeting friends for coffee at the local cafes.

Lorraine was a wonderful seamstress, making beautiful clothes for herself and her children as well as sewing apparel for Munsingwear, wool coats for Lyman, and hats for Lakes Headwear.

Lorraine often helped with church activities, including being a member of the Lastrup choir and Christian Mothers. She held positions as a Teacher’s Aide at Lastrup and Pierz elementary schools and volunteered for the Foster Grandparent program.

Lorraine’s greatest pride was raising her 13 children. She loved her grandchildren and often treated them with a walk to the bakery when they visited. Lorraine will be remembered for her welcoming attitude, kind heart, and independent spirit. She loved to talk and joke with everyone. Lorraine had a great sense of humor and her smile let you know that she was always happy to see you. Lorraine enjoyed travel, dancing, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother.

Lorraine is survived by her loving husband, Edward. Children, Kenneth of St Cloud, Ryan (Brenda) of Princeton, Diane (Paul) Oldakowski of Royalton, Linda (Roger) Secord of Ogilvie, David (Sharon) of Pierz, Gary (Julie) of Lino Lakes, Mary (Dave) Bednar of Pierz, Lyle (Janice) of Pierz, Brenda (Gary) Kowalzek of Coon Rapids, William (Lynn) of Pierz, Gayle (Dennis) Kowalzek of Lino Lakes, Michael (Julie) of Otsego, Peggy (Greg) Wishart of Purcellville, Virginia. 33 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren. Brother, Donald (Cheryl) Otremba. Sisters and brothers in-law, Mary Ann Athman, Bernadine and Ray Loidolt, Alice Poser, Bernard and Judy Athman. Many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Catherine and Leonard Otremba, brother Gerald Otremba, sister Marion (Alois) Kalis.