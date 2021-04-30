Lorraine Burns, 90, Little Falls

October 26, 1930 - April 27, 2021

Lorraine Burns, 90 year old resident of Little Falls, died Tuesday, April 27 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 5 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls with Father Mark Botzet officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00-10:30 AM on Wednesday, May 5 at the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. The Daughters of Isabella will pray the Rosary at 9:15 AM on Wednesday morning at the funeral home.

Lorraine Hines was born on October 26, 1930 in Little Falls to Philip and Genevieve (Schreiber) Hines. She grew up and attended school in Little Falls graduating with the class of 1947. She was united in marriage to Patrick Burns in December 1953 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. The couple made their home in Little Falls. As a young woman she worked as switch board operator for the local telephone company. Lorraine also worked at the Vacuum Center in Little Falls and the Morrison County Courthouse. She loved being a stay at home mother and raising the couples four sons, Dan, Tim, Kelly and Patrick, Jr. Lorraine and the Lindbergh Drive mothers would look out for each other's children and would often give motherly advise to all the boys. She loved garage saling, thrift store shopping and her outfits always had to match right down to her shoes. Lorraine was a very positive person and would always look for the good in others. She would find beauty in many of God's creations from sunrises to sunsets. She was tender hearted and always enjoyed a good laugh with family and friends. She loved her church and community; Little Falls and Our Lady of Lourdes held a special place in her heart. She was active with the Choir since the late 40's and was active with many aspects of the church from Daughters of Isabella, Healing Light Prayer Group and serving when ever she was needed. Her family was a top priority for Lorraine and spending time with her grandchildren was always enjoyable. She loved swimming from an early age, going to Lake Alexander, Cedar Lake, the City Beach, St. Francis Health Club and even a ride down the water slide at the Becker Community Center. Lorraine was a musician and loved playing the guitar, organ, singing and listening to classical music.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Dan (Kathy) Burns of Conyers, GA, Tim (Sue) Burns of Scottsdale, AZ, Kelly Burns of Little Falls and Patrick, Jr. (DeAnn) Burns of Becker, MN; granddaughters, Jessica and Kelsey Burns; great-grandchildren, Annabelle Rose and William Patrick and one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Genevieve; husband, Patrick, Sr. and an infant daughter and a brother, Raphael Burns.