Have you ever thought about trying a new hobby, but weren't sure you wanted to invest in all the tools and supplies you would need to do it, and then find out that you didn't enjoy it? The Great River Regional Library has solved that problem.

The Great River Regional Library has put together "Try It Yourself" kits that give you and your whole family the option to try lots of different hobbies without having to make that initial investment. This is a picture of the kit that I picked up a few weeks ago. (Above)

There are a wide variety of "Try It Yourself" kits available. I signed out a "Try It Yourself" jewelry-making kit. I was impressed with everything that was included in the box.

WHAT WAS INSIDE MY KIT

Every kind of jewelry making tool you can think of was included in the box, as well as measuring tools, an in-depth book that shows you how to use each tool, what the tools are called, and of course, how to make a wide variety of jewelry from necklaces and bracelets, to earrings and more.

SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE

Each kit can be signed out for three weeks, giving you plenty of time to dig in and see if the hobby is something you may want to pursue after the trial period is over. Every kit includes a how-to manual and tools based on the theme or topic. You provide the consumables, so for instance, if you wanted to make a beaded necklace, you would need to purchase your own beads which are easy to find at a local craft store. That being said, you may have a small investment in your trail project, but think of the savings on all the tools!

Are you wondering what other kits they have available? Each library in the Great River Regional Library system has "Try It Yourself" kits, so you don't need to travel far from home to get one. Some of the kids available to try include:

Telescopes - Full-size telescopes can be taken home. Comes with an instruction manual on how to study our nighttime sky. These are new, good size telescopes so you will really be able to enjoy learning about our solar system.

Baseball - Kit includes a baseball, softball, gloves, and how to book.

Ukulele - Interested in playing music? This kit includes Ukelele, a tuner, and two instructional booklets.

Birdwatching - My Mother and my Grandmother loved watching birds. If learning about the birds that gather in your backyard sounds interesting, this kit includes everything you need to learn about birds.

Magic - My kids were obsessed with magic tricks when they were little. You can learn some cool magic tricks with this kit that includes several different books on how to do magic tricks for kids and adults.

Clay - Kit includes books, tools, and cleaning supplies.

Papercrafting

Knitting

Jewelry

Frisbee Golf

Rockhounding

Outdoor Adventures

Camping

Dungeons & Dragons Beginner

Dungeons & Dragons Intermediate

To learn more about the "Try It Yourself" kit program, or to locate a kit of interest in your area, visit Great River Regional Library by clicking HERE now, or visit your local Great River Regional Library of choice to learn more. Enjoy learning something new.

