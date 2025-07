MELROSE - A Long Prairie woman was hurt in a crash north of Melrose. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 13 in Melrose Township.

Forty-year-old Maria De Aranda was going south when her vehicle went off the road into the ditch, then crossing back over the road and went into the opposite ditch.

De Aranda was taken to Melrose hospital with non-life threatening injuries.