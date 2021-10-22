Lois Haggerty, 92, Little Falls

July 9, 1929 - October 18, 2021

Lois Haggerty, 92 year old resident of Little Falls died Monday, October 18 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls surrounded by her loving family. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 22 at 1:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at Emblom Brenny. The burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church Cemetery, with a luncheon to follow at Emblom Brenny.

Lois Jeanette Cleveland was born on July 9, 1929 in East Grand Forks, MN to the late Sigvald and Gladys (Knudsen) Cleveland. She grew up in the East Grand Forks area and graduated from Central High School with the class of 1947. Lois was united in marriage to Virgil Haggerty on August 8, 1947 in East Grand Forks. The couple resided in East Grand Forks until moving to Little Falls in 1951. The couple was blessed with 16 children. Lois worked at Munsingwear, the Sanitary Bakery, and Warners. She was a member of the Little Falls American Legion Auxiliary. She never missed a chance to celebrate life's moments with family and friends; karaoke and dancing were sure to follow! She loved books, puzzles, board games, and game shows. Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune were a frequent favorite to share with her son Thom. She stayed a faithful Vikings fan, celebrating their last win while surrounded by family. She will be remembered for her kind heart, lively spirit, love of family, and warm smile.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Dick (Sharon) Haggerty of Little Falls, Pat (Sue) Haggerty of Cushing, Jim Haggerty of Wisconsin, Joe (Loy) Haggerty of Maryland, Scott "Butch" (Beth) Haggerty of Little Falls, Dan (Chrissy) Haggerty of St. Cloud, Tim Haggerty of St. Cloud, Sharron (Charlie) Robichaud of Iowa, Lori Velasquez of St. Paul, Carole (Ron) Walkoviak of Little Falls, Paula (Terry) Garrison of Little Falls, Julie (Keith) Lindgren of Brainerd, Mary (Toni) Wetzel of Little Falls; siblings, Richard (Judy) Cleveland of Andover, Joel (Kathy) Cleveland of Plymouth, Robin (Darlene) Cleveland of Elk River; brother-in-law, Clinton Haggerty of St. Paul Park, sisters-in-law, Clara Haggerty and Lyla Cleveland; 36 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sigvald and Gladys Cleveland; husband, Virgil Haggerty; daughter, Joni Vilinski; sons, Thom Haggerty and Don Haggerty; brother, Keith Cleveland; sisters, Carole Higgs and Virginia Garcia; grandchildren, Nick Eckman, Shelby Waltman, Adam Vilinski and Benjamin Garrison.