Local School Bus Drivers Recognized for Their Dedication

ST. CLOUD -- School bus drivers in central Minnesota received a special "thank you" Wednesday morning to honor their hard work.

Wednesday is School Bus Driver Appreciation Day across the state. Drivers from Trobec's, Voigt's, District 742, Guardian and Spainer bus services were treated to a breakfast of waffles and sausage.

Rachael Zormeier has been driving for Spainer Bus Service for about two years. She says the kids really go out of their way to show their appreciation.

They give you little cards that they right saying what they appreciate about you or other kind things about you.

School bus drivers throughout the state are responsible for transporting more than 760,000 students to school each day.

Casandra Buss has been driving for Spanier Bus Service since 2010. She says it's great to be acknowledged and to share it with other area bus drivers.

It's nice feeling appreciated and seeing all the other bus companies that we don't get to see very often.

To honor the men and women who drive bus, St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis will have the water tower and Lincoln statue lit up in yellow.

Governor Tim Walz had the I-35W bridge lit up in yellow Tuesday night.