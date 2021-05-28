Little Falls’ Weyerhaeuser Museum Set To Reopen

The Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum in Little Falls is set to reopen to the public next week. The museum had been open by appointment only since February.

The Weyerhaeuser Museum will open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning June 3rd. Wednesday are also available by appointment for researchers and visitors to the exhibits.

The museum is located on the bank of the Mississippi River and features an overlooking gazebo with a beautiful view of the river. It also features natural prairie gardens, a fountain and a big courtyard.

Group tours of ten or more are encouraged to call ahead to give staff time to prepare for their visit.

Masks will be required for guests who have not been fully vaccinated. The museum notes that all staff have been fully vaccinated.

Charles Weyerhaeuser was a lumberman who came to Little Falls in the late 1800's and opened the Pine Tree Lumber Company in 1891. Weyerhaeuser and his business partner Peter Musser had houses constructed along the bank of the Mississippi River near the Little Falls dam in 1898, with those houses (now known as Linden Hill) now on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Morrison County Historical Society was founded in 1936. Weyerhaeuser's daughter funded the Historical Society's first standalone building, which was designed as a memorial to Charles, focuses on the history of Morrison County.

The Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum is located at 2151 South Lindbergh Drive in Little Falls. More information can be found at the Morrison County Historical Society website.