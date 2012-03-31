Little Falls Man Jailed After Domestic Assault

ST. CLOUD -- A Little Falls man is jailed in Benton County for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

St. Cloud Police say they were called to the 100 block of 14th Avenue Northeast Thursday after a woman reported her boyfriend assaulted her.

Police say the 35-year-old woman was assaulted and held against her will.

28-year-old Jeremy Schuman was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic assault. Police say Schuman has several prior domestic assault convictions.