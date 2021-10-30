Linda Marie Pilarski, 58, Little Falls

January 27, 1963 - October 24, 2021

Linda Marie Pilarski, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family due to complications of Covid, on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the age of 58. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 29 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 28 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday all visitation time will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Little Falls. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to CCD Education: 208 Broadway W., Little Falls, MN 56345, Helping Hands Resource Center: 531 Main Street, Holdingford, MN 56340 or St. Jude Hospital: 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Linda was born in Little Falls to Jack Arnold and Doris (Brixius) Radziej. She graduated from LFCHS in 1981. She attended and graduated from SCSU. Linda worked for Our Lady of Lourdes as the parish secretary and Director of Religious Education for over 20 years. Faith and family were most important to her, especially her grandchildren. Linda loved going to the cabin, shopping and spending time with family and friends. She loved Toy Story and Diet Coke. Linda's laughter was contagious, and she was not afraid to laugh at herself.

Linda was united in marriage to Jim Benson and had three children: Jim Jr., Ryan and Bridget. They later divorced. Years later Linda was united in marriage to Val Pilarski. They enjoyed going for motorcycle rides, going on walks and camping.

Linda is survived by her husband, Val; children, Jim (Brittney) Benson, Ryan Benson, Bridget (Erik) Rekowski, Tania Jensen, Natasha Pilarski, Tony (Candi) Pilarski and 13 grandchildren; mother, Doris Radziej; siblings, Mary (Earl) Fuechtmann, Randy (Laurie Tax) Radziej, Patty Becker, David (Kathy) Radziej, Karen Anez, Jane (Keith) Kotsmith and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Arnold "Jack" Radziej; brother-in-law, Verd Anez; mother-in-law, Collette Benson