Linda M. Rutz, 67, Flensburg

July 13, 1954 - January 14, 2022

attachment-Linda Rutz loading...

Linda M. Rutz, 67 year old resident of Flensburg, MN died Friday, January 14 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 22 at 11:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg with Father David Grundman and Father Jimmy Joseph Officiating. A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, January 21 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at the church in Flensburg. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

Linda M. Rutz was born on July 13, 1954 in Little Falls, MN to the late Melvin and Loretta (Winskowski) Marotte. She grew up in Little Falls where she attended and graduated from Little Falls Community School. She attended St. Benedicts for dietitian. Linda was united in marriage to Kenneth Rutz on July 12, 1975 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls. The couple established their home near the family farm in Pike Creek Township, Morrison County, Minnesota. Linda worked side by side with her husband, Ken on the farm for over 30 years, while raising the couples five children. She also worked for the United States Postal Service in Pierz and Onamia for 15 years. Linda was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg and was a member of the choir. She enjoyed crafting, fishing, camping, dancing, gardening, canning, sausage making, playing tennis, walks in the country, biking, board games, playing cards and liars dice with family and friends. Linda and Jason recently purchased a camper, that she used frequently camping at Cedar Lake in Upsala, Cuyuna Park and various campgrounds throughout the state. She loved her family trips to Duluth, Itasca State Park, California, Florida and just spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Linda and Ken enjoyed a Cruise together visiting Belize, Puerto Rico, Honduras, St. Martin and St. Thomas. They also enjoyed a trip to O'Fallon, Illinois to visit her brother Steve and family, sightseeing along the way. She always made sure to make others around her to feel loved and cared for!

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ken Rutz of Flensburg; children, Jenny (Kyle) Setrum of Marion, Iowa, Matt (LaEva) Rutz of Little Falls, Jason Rutz of Royalton, Nick (Micah) Rutz of Coon Rapids and Tina (Josh) Prokott of Bemidji; grandchildren, Hayley, Braxtyn, Elliott, Rylee, Alayna, Hendrix, Paxton, Cadence, Declan, Connor, Nellie, Finley, Mason and Evelyn; siblings, Ron (Joan) Marotte, Gary (Linda) Marotte, George (Joyce) Marotte, Mark (Jayne) Marotte, Steve (Carolyn) Marotte, Sharon (Dave) Rakow, Marie (Mike) Rakow, Karen (Jim) Mona and Lois (Wayne) Walkoviak and many nieces, nephews cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Loretta Marotte.