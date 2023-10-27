Light Snow in Southern Minnesota on Saturday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says cold weather remains in place this weekend, and the first snowflakes of the season are likely Saturday with a slushy accumulation possible across southern Minnesota.
The normal high for St. Cloud this time of the year is 49 degrees. We will not get out of the 30s for highs at least into the middle of next week.
The normal low for us is 31 degrees, so our highs will be closer to what our lows should be.
It is looking likely that St. Cloud will miss out on this round of snow on Saturday. Which means we may not see any snow this month at all.
On average St. Cloud typically gets about an inch of snow in October.
Earlier this week heavy snow was dumped on the far northwestern part of Minnesota and west into North Dakota.
