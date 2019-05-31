Lewis K. Taylor, 82, Cushing

May 18, 1937 - May 27, 2019

Lewis K. Taylor, age 82, resident of Cushing passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Little Falls Health Services. A celebration of Life will be held 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Lincoln Evangelical Church, Lincoln MN. Pastor Don Reigstad will officiate with Lunch following. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

Louie was born on May 18, 1937 in Randall to Robert and Esther (Olsen) Taylor. After high school, Louie married the love of his life, Mary Podraza. The couple moved to Minneapolis where Lewis worked for Honeywell until 1968. In that same year, the family relocated to Little Falls where they owned and operated the Silver Treat Bar and Bait Shop until 1979. Louie was an avid outdoors man; he caught all types of bate for their business and for wholesale accounts. Louie loved to play pool, bowl, softball, hunt, fish, and tend to his large vegetable garden. He also could be found outside cutting wood or watching the birds. Louie was a generous and kind person, always taking time to visit with others. He was a man of faith and family, enjoying all the special memories he was able to make with his children and grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary of Cushing; children, Robert (Deb Doucette) of Cushing, Lori (Doug) Range of Victorville, CA, Chris (Lisa) of Little Falls; brother, Ken (Carole) Taylor of Sherwood, WI; sister, Loretta (Dick) Wolf of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Casandra Taylor of Minneapolis, Jade Taylor of Little Falls, Ghent Range, Treston Range both of Victorville, CA and Reid (Amelia) Coultas of San Diego, CA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Les.