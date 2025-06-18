The annual Lemonade Concert and Art Fair is just over a week away as part of Granite City Days on Thursday June 26 from 11am-7pm. St. Cloud State Director of Campus Involvement and Coordinator of this year's event, Molly McCann joined me on WJON.

Lemonade Art Fair, photo courtesy of SCSU

It's a Tradition

This year's Lemonade Concert and Art Fair is the 52nd annual. McCann says it's been quite a historic event honoring the culture in the community. She explains it's been a great event welcoming the community to the campus.

More Vendors This Year

148 vendors will be taking part in this year's event. McCann says some of the vendors have multiple spaces. They have more that 175 booth locations which is up over 40 from last year. McCann says they have 55 new vendors. She says they have plenty of staple vendors who've been a part of this event for several years. McCann says the reason for the increase in vendors is likely because of the multi-platform recruiting. She indicates they are excited to have new and returning vendors to this year's event.

Aaron Clafton

Music Offerings Expanded

McCann says they've expanded their music offerings this year including lots of local performers. Nashville music artist and Sauk Rapids native Aaron Clafton will be headlining the performers. The Paramount Theater is providing the little lemons area which includes 7 activities for kids.

No Cost to Attend or Park

The Lemonade Concert and Art Fair is rain or shine and free to the public. Parking options for event goers include surface lots and the parking ramp on campus along with "K" lot near the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. A shuttle bus at K-Lot will bring people to and from the event with the last bus leaving at 9pm.

(Photo: WJON)

Kicks Off Granite City Days

The art fair will take place from 11 a.m.-7:00 p.m. followed by the Granite City Days Opening Ceremony from 7:00-7:30 p.m. in Ritsche Auditorium before a performance featuring the St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra from 7:30-8:30 p.m. in Ritsche Auditorium inside Stewart Hall.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Molly McCann, click below.