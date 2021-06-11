Details Announced for Lemonade Concert and Art Fair

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University is announcing more details on the return of the Lemonade Concert and Art Fair as part of Granite City Days.

Forty-three new vendors will be part of the 140 spread throughout the campus. The school says with the opening ceremonies moving to the football stadium, the area between Stewart Hall and the Atwood Memorial Center will feature a Farmer's Market and other artisan vendors.

The Lemonade Concert and Art Fair will be from 11:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 24th.

New to the fair this year is the Great River Children's Museum which is offering activities for kids.

The opening ceremonies and music by the Symphony Orchestra and the Fabulous Armadillos are at 6:30 at Husky Stadium.