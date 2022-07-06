Legion Baseball Update – July 5th, 2022

LEGION BASEBALL REPORT

Sauk Rapids Post #254 2 Sartell Post #277 1

(Thursday June 31st)

The Post #254 defeated their cross town rivals the Post #277, backed by six hits, including a triple and very good defense. The starting pitcher for the Sauk Rapids Legion was Alex Harren, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Sauk Rapids Legion was led on offense by Owen Arndt, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Terrence Moody went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Noah Jensen went 1-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run. Dom Mathies went 2-for-3 and he scored a run, Jeff Solorz, Andrew Bemboom and Dane Dingmann all earned a walk.

The Sartell Legion starting pitcher was Tyler-Phelps Hemmesch, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Lefty Jalen Vorpahl threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he issued one walk.

The Sartell offense led the tying run on second base in the bottom of the seventh inning. They were led by Austin Henrichs, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Tory Lund went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill went 1-for-4, Gavan Schulte earned two walks, Steven Brinkerhoff was hit by a pitch and Drew Geiger earned a walk

Tuesday June 28th

Cold Spring Post # 6 Sauk Rapids Post # 5

Wednesday June 29th

St. Cloud Chutes Post #76 9 Grand Rapids Post #60 6

Thursday June 30th

Superior Red 5 St. Cloud Chutes Post #76 2

USA Post #313 5 Pierz Post #341 4

Albany Post #482 3 Tri-Town Post #375 0