Learn How to Lower Your Chances of a Break-In

ST. CLOUD -- You can learn how to lower your chances of being a victim of a burglary. A Home Safety Seminar is Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the St. Cloud Police Station.

The topics they'll cover include: Current public safety trends and statistics, building improvements you can make to secure your home, changes to your property that deter wrongdoing, and how home security systems interact with police.

The seminar is co-hosted by the city of St. Cloud, St. Cloud HRA, and the St. Cloud Neighborhood Coalition.