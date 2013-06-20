League of Minn. Cities Appoints New President [AUDIO]

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park City Administrator Shaunna Johnson has been elected the new president of the League of Minnesota Cities.

It's a nonprofit organization in its 100th year helping improve more than 800 local communities.

Johnson previously served as the vice president of the organization. She's been with the City of Waite Park for nine years.

The election was held on Wednesday at the annual conference in St. Paul. Johnson says she's honored to serve as president.