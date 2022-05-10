LaVerne Kowalczyk, 93, North Prairie

October 27, 1928 - May 10, 2022

LaVerne Kowalczyk, 93 year old resident of North Prairie, MN died Tuesday, May 10 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Alexandria, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 14 at 10:30 A.M. Holy Cross Catholic Church in North Prairie, MN. A visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A full and complete notice will follow.